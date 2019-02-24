TCL to launch foldable ‘DragonHinge’ phone in 2020

Watch out Samsung and Huawei, TCL-owned Alcatel plans to join the foldable phone market, as well. While the company didn’t host an official Mobile World Congress event, TCL is talking about its first prototype foldable display smartphone.
TCL says it won’t launch any foldable devices until 2020. The Chinese company is waiting to jump into the category in order to keep cost down. Although the phone won’t be cheap, TCL says it hopes to keep any potential device under the $2,000 USD price tag of the Samsung Galaxy Fold.
To build a foldable phone, TCL created what it’s calling a ‘DragonHinge’ mechanical housing. The housing works hand-in-hand with TCL’s custom AMOLED display and new custom software for foldable handsets.
The prototype TCL revealed bares a slight resemblance to Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, with a 7.2-inch 2K display and a screen on the cover of the device. The company, however, also has a variety of other designs in mind.
One that took a different approach was the flexible design that users can wrap around their wrist like a watch. However, TCL didn’t show a prototype of this design off. It also didn’t share information related to the internal specs of its one live prototype.
Here’s a variety of TCL’s other foldable phone designs. It’s unclear if TCL will launch its foldable device phone in Canada, or exactly when it’ll reveal the device.
During the Huawei’s MWC keynote, the tech giant showed off its first foldable smartphone, the Mate X.
