TekSavvy calls out CRTC for omitting relevant data in Communications Monitoring Report 2018

National wholesale network access service provider TekSavvy is calling out the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) for not following proper “methodological standards” and excluding previous data and analysis in its latest Communications Monitoring Report.
The Chatham, Ontario-based company said it was concerning that the report, which was released in December 2018, did not include relevant data and information from past reports that is “timely and relevant to ongoing proceedings.”
TekSavvy is referring to the CRTC speed cap proceedings. The CRTC released the Communications Monitoring Report the day after the deadline on December 20th. The company sent a letter to CRTC’s secretary general Claude Doucet dated February 13th that detailed its concerns.
TekSavvy’s vice-president of regulatory and carrier affairs Andy Kaplan-Myrth said in a release on February 13th that it was unacceptable that the CRTC had released the report without adequate information from previous reports.
“The CRTC has long recognized that the annual Communications Monitoring Report serves a vital public purpose: to provide Canadians with the information they require to effectively participate in its proceedings,” Kaplan-Myrth said.
“We’re asking the CRTC to explain these changes and omissions, to provide more information about the standards it applied to this latest edition, and to issue an amendment to the 2018 Report that presents all omitted data as transparently as possible,” he said.
Companies are citing information, that is dated as far back as 2016, into their comments for a proceeding that is supposed to take place in 2019.
“There is a concern that information that old may be too stale to provide evidence, especially in a proceeding that concerns current market conditions,” the letter reads.
Teksavvy is calling the CRTC to “provide more information about the methodological standards and practices applicable to the 2018 Report relative to past Annual reports,” and “explain the rationale for its omissions.”
A CRTC spokesperson said the CRTC was “examining the TekSavvy letter and will respond to it in due course.”
Update 13/02/19 11:41 am: The article was updated with a response from the CRTC.
Source: TekSavvy
