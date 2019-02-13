Business
PREVIOUS|

617 million accounts stolen in latest online data breach

Toronto-based 500px is among one of the platforms included in the breach

Feb 13, 2019

10:36 AM EST

0 comments

500px app icon

A new data breach has accessed the personal user databases of 16 online platforms, including Toronto-based photosharing platform 500px.

Approximately 617 million unique accounts are included in the breach, according to The Register. The hacker or hackers stole both email addresses and hashed passwords, as well as account holder names.

The list of affected platforms, ordered by the number of accounts compromised, is as follows:

Dubsmash, MyFitnessPal, MyHeritage, ShareThis, HauteLook, Animoto, EyeEM, 8fit, Whitepages, Fotolog, 500px, Armor Games, BookMate, CoffeeMeetsBael, Artsy and DataCamp.

The individual or individuals who hacked the websites has uploaded the data to the dark web. They’re asking for $20,000 in bitcoin for everything.

In the case of 500px, the website says its database of user information was accessed on July 5th, 2018. To the best of the company’s knowledge, there’s no evidence to suggest unauthorized entry into users’ accounts.

Despite the scale of this most recent data breach, it’s not the biggest. In January, 2.2 billion unique accounts were compromised as part of the Collection #2 to Collection #5 breaches.

Some practical advice:

  • If you’re unsure whether your personal data has been compromised, you can check with haveibeenpwned.com.
  • If you’re not already using one, a password manager will save you a lot of headaches. Personally, I’m a big fan of 1Password — it’s developed by a great team here in Toronto, and includes a lot of awesome features. However, any password manager will do; other options include Dashlane and LastPass.
  • At this point, two-factor authentication is a must. Yes, it can be a bit of a pain to set up, but the benefits far outweigh the hassle. What’s more, smartphone apps like 1Password, Authy and Google Authenticator make it easy to generate one-time passwords for any websites and platforms that support the feature.

Source: The Register500px

Related Articles

Business

Feb 26, 2018

12:15 PM EST

Toronto-based 500px acquired by Visual China Group

Business

Oct 15, 2018

7:17 PM EST

40 percent of Canadian companies unfamiliar with data privacy law: study

News

Jan 24, 2017

3:49 PM EST

500px’s new directory features wants to help photographers find more work

News

Jan 28, 2019

4:38 PM EST

University of New Brunswick warns faculty, staff to be on alert after data breach

Comments