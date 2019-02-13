Here’s everything we know about Samsung’s Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e

As has become a tradition with the launch of Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S Series of smartphones, we already know nearly everything about the S10, S10 and S10+ a week before their official reveal.

To give you all the rumours, speculation and official information currently available about the South Korean company’s upcoming series of smartphones in one place, I’ve compiled the most significant leaks into this comprehensive story.

The look

What will likely be the focal point of the Galaxy S10 is the smartphone’s design, as well as the fact Samsung is releasing three devices this year instead of two: the S10, the S10+ and the new S10e. Given how similar the S7, S8 and S9 look to one another, a visual revamp is overdue for the company’s Galaxy line.

All three models will include Samsung’s ‘Infinity O’ punch-hole display technology. The new ‘entry-level’ Galaxy S10e, however, will likely be a little more colourful than the S10 and the S10+.

For example, MySmartPrice recently leaked a ‘Canary Yellow’ render of the Galaxy S10e. The phone seems to be Samsung’s answer to Apple’s colourful, yet still expensive entry-level iPhone XR.

Leaker Ashan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) recently tweeted an image showcasing the full range of colour options for Samsung’s 2019 lineup of flagship devices.

Someone suggested me to share a colour comparison. Well, here it is. All the colours of S10 Series that will be available at launch (Blue will arrive later). Ceramic ones are not here. Which colour do you like the most? I hope it helps you make a decision! #GalaxyS10#UNPACKED pic.twitter.com/6BMEJRFk7p — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) February 8, 2019

Most recently, high-resolution renders of the S10 in blue, gray and black made their way online, courtesy of, once again, MySmartPrice and Ishan Agarwal. Prolific leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) also shared high-resolution renders of the S10 and S10+’s various rumoured colours.

Given Samsung typically releases specific colours in different regions around the world, it remains unclear colour models the company will release in Canada.

Moreover, we still don’t know if all three S10 devices, and in particular the entry-level Galaxy S10e, will make their way to Canada.

It also looks like the S10+ is set to feature two selfie shooters, while the standard S10 and entry-level S10e will only include one front-facing camera.

Further, there seem to be three lenses on the back of the S10 and S10+ and two on the S10e. A recent leak courtesy of Evan Blass showing off the S10 Series of smartphones inside clear ‘Spec’ cases, is the best look we’ve had so far at the rear of the three Galaxy smartphones side-by-side.

Samsung Galaxy S10E, S10, and S10+ (L to R), encased pic.twitter.com/Pk2gpXkXxn — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 19, 2019

The specs

Although we typically see a lot of leaks before the release of nearly every major smartphone, they don’t often focus on the technical specs of devices.

With the S10, S10+ and S10e, this isn’t the case.

Earlier this week, official-looking spec sheets for the ‘Beyond2,’ ‘Beyond1,’ and ‘Beyond0’ surfaced online, courtesy of GSMArena, giving us an in-depth look at what we can expect from this year’s Galaxy S10 series regarding technical specifications.

Galaxy S10+

The Galaxy S10+ is set to feature a 6.3-inch 3,040 x 1440 pixel QHD+ display with a 19:9 aspect.

Camera wise, the phone is rumoured to feature a triple rear-facing camera array with a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/1.5 aperture wide-angle lens and a 15-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The leaked spec sheet also indicates both 12-megapixel shooters will feature optical image stabilization.

The phone’s front-facing shooters measure in at 10-megapixels and 8-megapixels, featuring an f/1.9 aperture and f/2.2 aperture respectively.

The S10+’s battery comes in at 4,100mAh, though it’s unclear if the device features the rumoured reverse wireless charging support. The phone’s display supports HDR 10+ with a maximum brightness of 800 nits. The spec sheet also lists the device as featuring an Exynos 9820 chipset, though in the Canadian market the S10+, as well as the S10, will likely include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855.

The S10+ comes in three configurations: 6GB RAM/128GB of storage, 8GB RAM/512GB of storage and 12GB RAM/1TB of storage. The 6GB and 8GB of RAM variants will be available in ‘Prism White,’ ‘Prism Black,’ and ‘Prism Green’ colour options. The 12GB variant, meanwhile, will be available in ‘Luxurious Ceramic Black’ and ‘Luxurious Ceramic White’ colour variants. Again, it’s unclear what colours will make their way to Canada.

Galaxy S10

The Galaxys S10, on the other hand, features a 6.1-inch screen with a 3,040 x 1440 QHD+ display. The camera setup included in the phone matches the S10+’s for the most part, though rather than a dual front-facing shooter, the S10 features a single selfie camera.

Other specs include a 3,400mAh power source and Snapdragon 855. Samsung won’t offer the S10 in a 12GB of RAM/1TB of storage configuration.

Galaxy S10e

Finally, we have Samsung’s entry-level S10e. The phone features a 5.8-inch display with a 19;9 aspect ration and a 2,280 x 1080 pixel resolution. Also, rather than the telephoto lens featured in the S10 and S10+, the S10e includes a dual camera array.

The phone features a 10-megapixel front-facing camera, according to the leaked spec sheet. Regarding battery, the S10e includes a 3,100mAh battery, as well as HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos support.

Rumours are also circulating regarding the S10e featuring a Sony smartphone-like side fingerprint sensor, while the S10 and S10+ will opt for a fingerprint scanner built directly into the smartphone’s display. All three devices also run Samsung’s new One UI Android skin and feature the same biometric authentication features in the S9 and Note 9.

Though we know a lot about Samsung’s 2019 Galaxy smartphone line, Canadian pricing remains unclear. Samsung is expected to reveal its Galaxy S10 series of smartphones at events in New York and San Francisco on January 20th.

I’ll be on the ground for MobileSyrup bringing you all the news regarding the new smartphones directly from the keynote.

Note: As more leaks and information regarding the S10 appear over the next few days, this story will be updated

Source: MySmartPrice, (1), Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24), (1), Evan Blass (@evleaks), (1), GSMArena, WinFuture