‘Breaking Bad’ movie will reportedly premiere on Netflix before AMC

The Breaking Bad movie follow-up will premiere on Netflix, according to a report from Deadline.
The massively popular crime drama series originally aired on AMC from January 2008 to September 2013 and began streaming on Netflix in between its television run. Breaking Bad went on to become one of Netflix’s most-binged series.
However, as part of AMC and Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan’s new deal, the top-secret film will land on Netflix first before airing on AMC at a later date.
It makes sense that Gilligan would look to partner with Netflix, given that he’s publicly credited the streaming service for helping Breaking Bad rise in popularity.
“I think Netflix kept us on the air,” Gilligan said at the 2013 Emmy Awards while accepting the award for Outstanding Drama Series for the first half of Breaking Bad‘s fifth and final season. “Not only are we standing up here, I don’t think our show would have even lasted beyond Season 2. … It’s a new era in television, and we’ve been very fortunate to reap the benefits.”
Little is actually known about the Breaking Bad film, however. Gilligan is reportedly writing and directing the film, which is expected to take place after the TV series and follow Jesse Pinkman, whose story ended somewhat ambiguously.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Emmy Award-winning actor Aaron Paul will reprise his role as Pinkman in the currently-untitled film. However, further plot and casting details, as well as a potential release date, have yet to be revealed.
That said, it appears that the film has already entered production in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where Breaking Bad was set and filmed. According to a posting on the New Mexico Film Office, a film named Greenbriar (likely a codename) starting production last November. According to the project’s logline, the film will follow the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom, which certainly sounds like Jesse Pinkman.
Around the time Greenbriar was first spotted, Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston also confirmed the movie’s existence, although he said he hadn’t yet seen a script for it.
While we wait for more details on the film, you could always rewatch Breaking Bad, as all episodes of the series are still streaming on Netflix Canada.
Further, Breaking Bad prequel series Better Call Saul is currently airing on AMC. The fourth season wrapped up in October 2018 and a fifth season is on the way. The first three seasons of the show are now streaming on Netflix Canada.
Image credit: AMC
Source: Deadline
