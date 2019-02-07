Right on the heels of the Galaxy S9 and S9+, Android 9 Pie and One UI are starting to roll out on Canadian Note 9 units.
A MobileSyrup reader notified us that they received the update this morning. The reader’s device is unlocked device they use on Koodo’s network.
Recently, Rogers stated that the update wouldn’t be available on the Note 9 until February 11th. It’s possible that Telus and Koodo customers will get the update first, with Rogers and Fido customers trailing behind.
The update brings a complete overhaul to the Samsung user experience, with the company’s latest user interface, One UI, alongside the newest version of Android 9 Pie.
The file size for the update is 1,655.52MB. You can check to see if you have it by, going into ‘Settings,’ tapping ‘About Device,’ and then ‘Software Update.’ If you don’t have the update, you might have to wait until February 11th.
Let us know in the comments below if you’ve received the Android 9 Pie update on your Note 9.
Thanks, Asif
