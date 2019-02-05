Emojis are coming: Unicode unveils final list for 2019 with 230 new emojis

If you like emoji, you’re about to get a whole lot more of them.
The Unicode Consortium released its approved final list of new emojis for 2019, including new animals, food and more.
Dubbed ‘Emoji 12.0,’ the new list contains 59 distinct new emojis. When you take into account gender variations, that jumps to 75, and when you consider skin tone options, Emoji 12.0 offers 230 new emojis.
One of the goals with Emoji 12.0 was to increase the number of people that emojis could represent. This includes new gender-inclusive emojis, more skin tone options for some emojis, and better representation for people with disabilities.
Some of the new emojis include people in manual and motorized wheelchairs, people with seeing and hearing impairments, and more.
While the emoji list is out now so vendors can start working on their designs, Unicode 12.0 won’t be finalized until March 2019.
Users can expect to receive the new emojis in software updates beginning in April through to the end of 2019.
Source: Emojipedia
