Microsoft and EA reveal Xbox One bundle featuring Canadian-made Anthem

BioWare Edmonton's upcoming action-RPG will be featured in a new Xbox One S bundle

Feb 5, 2019

5:29 PM EST

Microsoft and Electronic Arts have unveiled a new Anthem Xbox One bundle.

The bundle includes a 1TB Xbox One S console, a wireless Xbox controller and a full-game download for Anthem Legion of Dawn Edition, a premium edition of the upcoming multiplayer action-RPG Anthem that is being developed by Canada’s own BioWare Edmonton.

The Legion of Dawn Edition will normally retail for $99.99 CAD ($20 more than the standard version of the Anthem) and will include the following pieces of additional content:

  • Legendary Legion of Dawn Armor Packs
  • Legendary weapon
  • Legendary Ranger Gear Piece
  • Anthem Digital soundtrack

The Xbox One S Anthem Bundle bundle will also come with 1-month trials to EA Access, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold.

In addition to playing games, the Xbox One S is also capable of playing 4K Blu-Ray discs and 4K content on Netflix.

Launching on February 22nd alongside Anthem, the bundle will retail for $379.99 CAD and can now be pre-ordered at the Microsoft Store.

Image credit: Electronic Arts

Source: Xbox

