Microsoft and EA reveal Xbox One bundle featuring Canadian-made Anthem

Microsoft and Electronic Arts have unveiled a new Anthem Xbox One bundle.
The bundle includes a 1TB Xbox One S console, a wireless Xbox controller and a full-game download for Anthem Legion of Dawn Edition, a premium edition of the upcoming multiplayer action-RPG Anthem that is being developed by Canada’s own BioWare Edmonton.
The Legion of Dawn Edition will normally retail for $99.99 CAD ($20 more than the standard version of the Anthem) and will include the following pieces of additional content:
- Legendary Legion of Dawn Armor Packs
- Legendary weapon
- Legendary Ranger Gear Piece
- Anthem Digital soundtrack
The Xbox One S Anthem Bundle bundle will also come with 1-month trials to EA Access, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold.
In addition to playing games, the Xbox One S is also capable of playing 4K Blu-Ray discs and 4K content on Netflix.
Launching on February 22nd alongside Anthem, the bundle will retail for $379.99 CAD and can now be pre-ordered at the Microsoft Store.
Image credit: Electronic Arts
Source: Xbox
Comments