News
PREVIOUS|

Slowing iPhone sales will level out in second half of 2019: analyst

A year-over-year decline in iPhone shipments is still expected

Jan 28, 2019

3:10 PM EST

0 comments

iPhone XR Blue and Yellow

The worst could be over for iPhone sales.

Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known TF International Securities analyst and frequent source of Apple supply chain-related speculation, says that he expects Apple’s slipping iPhones sales will begin to level out in the second half of 2019.

In Kuo’s latest TF International Securities research note, which was first obtained by MacRumors, the analyst states that “the share prices of Apple and most iPhone suppliers are generally priced in the negative.” Kuo estimates that Q4 2019 iPhone shipments will amount somewhere between 36-38 million units instead of his initial estimate of 38-42 million.

Further, Kuo goes on to claim that the “demand for new models in China and emerging markets is lower than expected.” With that in mind, he also says that this decline will begin to ease in the second quarter of 2019 as long as the United States-China trade war does not continue to worsen.

Finally, Kuo says that he expects iPhone shipments to be flat in the second half of 2019 compared to the second half of 2018. In total, he predicts that Apple will ship approximately 188 to 192 million iPhones in 2019. While Kuo believes a year-over-year decline in iPhone shipments will continue, the downturn will soon begin to slow down.

Back in early January, Apple issued a rare earnings guidance revision, lowing its Q1 revenue forecast by $9 billion USD ($12 billion CAD).

The Cupertino, California-based company initially predicted revenue between $89 billion ($121 billion CAD) and $93 billion ($126 billion CAD) for the quarter. Apple now forecasts $84 billion USD ($114 billion CAD) in revenue for the first quarter of 2019

Source: MacRumors

Related Articles

News

Jan 28, 2019

3:55 PM EST

Apple’s App Store has generated $120 billion in developer revenue

News

Jan 28, 2019

12:21 PM EST

New iPad and iPod Touch references found in iOS 12.2 developer beta code

News

Jan 21, 2019

9:03 AM EST

Rogers expected to ‘continue to reflect solid growth’ in Q4 2018: analyst

News

Jan 24, 2019

7:36 AM EST

Rogers added 112,000 net postpaid wireless subscribers in Q4 2018

Comments