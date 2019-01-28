News
U.S. justice department reportedly set to announce Huawei criminal charges

It's unclear whether the charges pertain to Huawei or the company's CFO Meng Wanzhou

Jan 28, 2019

3:16 PM EST

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is set to announce criminal charges related to embattled Chinese telecommunications hardware equipment manufacturer Huawei, reports Reuters.

According to a tweet from Matt Ford, a law and justice reporter for The New Republic,  a collection of U.S. officials — including acting attorney general Matthew Whitaker and FBI director Christopher Wray — are set to announce a “China-related law enforcement action” at 3:30 p.m. ET on January 28th, 2019.

A later tweet from Ford explained that the DOJ pushed its media conference to 4:30pm ET.

It’s currently unclear if the charges pertain to Huawei’s global CFO Meng Wanzhou — who was arrested in Vancouver in December 2018 on allegations that she violated U.S. trade sanctions with Iran — or to President Donald Trump’s looming threat of an executive action banning U.S. companies from using any equipment from Huawei or Chinese hardware manufacturer ZTE.

It’s worth noting that Meng was granted bail, but currently faces potential extradition to the U.S.

Any extradition decision will depend on newly appointed Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti, who has previously expressed opinions in favour of maintaining healthy Canada-China relations.

Source: Reuters

More to come…

