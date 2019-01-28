The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is set to announce criminal charges related to embattled Chinese telecommunications hardware equipment manufacturer Huawei, reports Reuters.
Justice Department to announce criminal charges related to China's Huawei, sources say pic.twitter.com/i2Yp5aho5z
— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) January 28, 2019
According to a tweet from Matt Ford, a law and justice reporter for The New Republic, a collection of U.S. officials — including acting attorney general Matthew Whitaker and FBI director Christopher Wray — are set to announce a “China-related law enforcement action” at 3:30 p.m. ET on January 28th, 2019.
Three Cabinet members and FBI Director Wray will announce a "China-related law enforcement action" at 3:30 PM ET, DOJ says. pic.twitter.com/cVcCaQK4cS
— Matt Ford (@fordm) January 28, 2019
A later tweet from Ford explained that the DOJ pushed its media conference to 4:30pm ET.
It’s currently unclear if the charges pertain to Huawei’s global CFO Meng Wanzhou — who was arrested in Vancouver in December 2018 on allegations that she violated U.S. trade sanctions with Iran — or to President Donald Trump’s looming threat of an executive action banning U.S. companies from using any equipment from Huawei or Chinese hardware manufacturer ZTE.
It’s worth noting that Meng was granted bail, but currently faces potential extradition to the U.S.
Any extradition decision will depend on newly appointed Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti, who has previously expressed opinions in favour of maintaining healthy Canada-China relations.
Source: Reuters
More to come…
Comments