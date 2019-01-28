BlackBerry appoints Bryan Palma as new president and chief operating officer

BlackBerry has appointed Bryan Palma as its new president and chief operating officer.
Palma left his role as Cisco’s senior vice-president and general manager of customer experience for the Americas to take the job at BlackBerry.
A January 28th, 2019 press release says Palma will take charge of the company’s core product and services that “serve as the foundation for its strategy to secure the Enterprise of Things.”
This would involve working with connected cars, smart speakers, documents, emails and data, the release said.
It added that he will oversee the BlackBerry Technology Solutions, Enterprise Software and Services, and Mobility Solutions teams. He will report to chairman and CEO John Chen.
“Bryan is an excellent addition to our team given his proven experience delivering growth for strategic industry providers. This key addition to the BlackBerry team will best serve the company’s focus on EoT, integrating Cylance, and expanding our licensing business,” Chen said in the release.
Palma has worked for various companies and has held senior roles for nearly 20 years.
According to his LinkedIn, he was at Cisco for six years. Prior to that he was at Boeing for two years where he was the vice-president of cyber and security solutions from 2012 to 2013, and he was the vice-president of business development from 2011 to 2012.
He was the chief information security officer at PepsiCo from 2002 to 2006 and from 1996 to 1997 he was the manager of service operations at AT&T.
“As the world becomes exponentially more connected, enterprises and governments around the world need a trusted provider of security and data privacy, and I am confident that provider is BlackBerry,” Palma said in the release, adding he was looking forward to work with Chen and deliver security and connectivity solutions.
Source: BlackBerry
