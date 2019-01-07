News
PREVIOUS

LG unveils Signature OLED TV R rollable display television at CES 2019

The television features a rollable OLED display that stows away when not in use

Jan 7, 2019

12:19 PM EST

0 comments

South Korean electronics giant LG used CES 2019 in Las Vegas to unveil the ‘Signature OLED TV R,’ a television with a rollable display.

David Vanderwaal, LG Electronics USA’s senior vice president of marketing, said that the device combines “the world’s best TV engineering and design into a home entertainment marvel.

Not only is it possible for viewers to consume content in a traditional television form factor, the Signature OLED TV R also provides users with access to ‘Line View,’ which stows away most of the television’s display and presents five modes of use, including ‘Music,’ ‘Clock,’ ‘Frame,’ ‘Mood’ and ‘Home Dashboard.’

In the Music mode, for example, users have access to basic playback controls, while the Clock mode shows the current date, time and weather conditions.

Additionally, the Signature’s ‘Zero View’ configuration retracts the entire television’s display, transforming the Signature OLED TV R into what amounts to a fairly powerful speaker system thanks to a 4.2-channel, 100W, front-firing, Dolby Atmos soundbar built into the device’s aluminum and wood body.

Related Articles

News

Jan 7, 2019

10:32 AM EST

Samsung’s 2019 TV lineup supports Alexa and Google Assistant

News

Jan 7, 2019

10:18 AM EST

LG Display to unveil 88-inch, 8K OLED television

News

Dec 18, 2018

9:20 AM EST

LG and Samsung to debut 5G-capable smartphones at MWC

News

Nov 10, 2014

1:18 PM EST

LG to roll out devices with foldable, bendable, rollable displays by 2017

Comments