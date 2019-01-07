At its CES 2019 keynote, LG announced that its 2019 TV lineup will support Apple’s AirPlay 2 platform.
This means Apple users will be able to share the content that’s on their iPhone, iPad or MacBook screens straight to one of LG’s new television sets. LG is also adopting AirPlay Audio and HomeKit. Users will also be able to use Siri on their respective devices to control LG’s new TVs.
LG TVs and AirPlay together both provide Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, which means that viewers can expect a great sound and viewing experience. Additionally, this means that users are treated to a large selection of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos titles.
At CES, Samsung also announced that its 2019 QLED TV will support AirPlay 2. In addition, Samsung’s new TVs will ship with an iTunes app, making them into psedo-Apple TVs.
Currently, there is no indication that AirPlay is coming to TVs in Canada. However, we’ve reached out to LG Canada and will update the page with the response.
Source: LG
