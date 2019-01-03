News
PREVIOUS|

Netflix releases behind-the-scenes looks at the making of ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’

Take a look at some of the work that went into crafting a branching narrative film

Jan 3, 2019

2:04 PM EST

0 comments

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch Stefan

A particularly large amount of work went into making Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

The sci-fi choose-your-own-adventure film follows a young programmer named Stefan, who struggles to adapt a popular novel into a video game. As a result, the filmmakers say Bandersnatch has “millions” of story variations and hundreds of scenes had to be shot accordingly.

To illustrate these challenges, Netflix has released two three-minute behind-the-scenes looks at the making of Bandersnatch.

The first video dives into the conceptualization and production of the film, as told by the likes of Netflix vice president of products Todd Yellin, Black Mirror series creator and writer Charlie Brooker and Black Mirror producer Annabel Jones.

The second video focuses more on the consumer side of the experience and takes a look at some of the choices that viewers can make. Some of the cast members, including Fionn Whitehead (Stefan) and Asim Chaudry (game developer Tuckersoft boss Mohan Thakur), are also interviewed.

For more on Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, check out the latest episode of MobileSyrup‘s pop-culture podcast, Viewer Experience, which dives into some of the film’s branching narratives.

Related Articles

News

Jan 2, 2019

12:38 PM EST

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch production pushed back the show’s fifth season

Viewer Experience

Jan 3, 2019

11:59 AM EST

Viewer Experience podcast Ep. 9: Black Mirror: Bandersnatch wants to take away your choice

News

Dec 28, 2018

5:27 PM EST

Black Mirror Bandersnatch’s fictional game ‘Nohzdyve’ is playable right now

News

Jan 2, 2019

2:00 PM EST

Netflix names former video game company exec Spencer Neumann as CFO

Comments