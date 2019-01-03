Rogers, Fido increase cost of $60/10GB BYOD promo plans by $5

Toronto-based national carrier Rogers is increasing the cost of the Christmas 2017 $60/10GB bring-your-own-device (BYOD) promotion plan. As of January 3rd, 2019, the plans will now cost $65-per-month.
The price increase also affects Fido subscribers who signed up for the promotional offer.
Subscribers will still have access to a 10GB mobile data bucket, unlimited nationwide calling and global messaging, as well as features and services like Roam Like Home, Fido Roam, Fido XTRA and Five Extra Hours of Data.
“We regularly review and adjust our plans to reflect ongoing network and service investments so that we can continue to deliver the best possible customer experience,” said a Rogers spokesperson, in an email to MobileSyrup.
“This promotional plan remains one of our most competitive and continues to offer great value.”
Subscribers affected by the rate increase should begin receiving bill notifications today. Affected subscribers will also notice the price increase on their first bill on or after February 4th, 2019.
The $60/10GB promo plan is a month-to-month, non-fixed-term contract, which is subject to price changes.
The promotional offer is widely regarded as a response to Freedom Mobile’s ‘Big Gig’ rate plan overhaul in October 2017, when the Toronto-based regional service provider expanded its offering to include 10 rate plans.
In response, Canada’s three largest carriers — Rogers, Bell and Telus, respectively — as well as their flanker brands offered 10GB of monthly data for $60.
As a result of the $60/10GB promo plans, Freedom Mobile experienced “record disconnects,” with Bell ultimately winning the holiday promotional battle.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Bell and Telus for comment. This story will be updated with a response.
