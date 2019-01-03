Viewer Experience podcast Ep. 9: Black Mirror: Bandersnatch wants to take away your choice

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch isn’t just the latest episode of Charlie Brooker’s acclaimed Black Mirror anthology series, it’s also a visual novel that represents one of the most public Netflix experiments ever deployed.
The film tells the story of a young programmer who finds himself in a strange reality loop while attempting to build a choose-your-own-adventure video game based on a fictional choose-your-own-adventure novel called Bandersnatch.
This week, MobileSyrup reporter Sameer Chhabra speaks with MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke and staff reporter/video producer Shruti Shekar about Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.
Later in the episode, Mike MacDonald, an author of the Choose Your Own Misery series of choose-your-own-adventure novels (and a former colleague of MobileSyrup‘s own Patrick O’Rourke), speaks about what it’s like writing narratives that depend on continuous reader input.
