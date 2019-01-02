OxygenOS 9.0.3 for the OnePlus 6 adds Bluetooth EQ, Nightscape mode enhancements and more

Over the past two weeks, OnePlus has been busy at work deliver fresh new software updates.
Over the weekend, the company issued the latest official over-the-air (OTA) software update for the OnePlus 6, as well the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T.
On the OnePlus 6, the update brings the device up to OxygenOS version 9.0.3, while the latest official OxygenOS release for the OnePlus 5 and 5T is 9.0.1.
With 9.0.3, OnePlus is promising several enhancements, including improved Wi-Fi and Bluetooth stability, which the company says should lead to better connectivity across both wireless standards. In addition, OnePlus has bundled in Android’s December security patch with 9.0.3.
The update also includes enhancements to the performance of the phone’s Nightscape camera feature and slow-motion video capture functionality. OnePlus says 9.0.3 also includes optimizations to the OnePlus 6’s image processing pipeline.
Lastly, OnePlus has added a separate EQ tuner for use with Bluetooth headphones.
The list of improvements OxygenOS 9.0.1 brings with it to the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T is shorter.
With 9.0.1, OnePlus is promising improved Wi-Fi stability, as well as optimizations for OxygenOS’s reading mode and sRGB display mode. The company has also fixed an issue that caused the 4G VoLTE to disappear, and an issue that caused the phone to reboot when screen casting.
The full changelogs for both updates can be found in the source link below.
As per usual, OnePlus is rolling out 9.0.3 and 9.0.1 incrementally. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T owners should expect the update to arrive on their smartphones over the next few days. To manually check whether either update is available on your device, open Android’s Settings menu, navigate to the ‘Software Updates’ section and force the update.
Source: OnePlus (1), (2)
