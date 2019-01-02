Sony’s rumoured Xperia XZ4 beat the Mate 20 Pro and iPhone XS in an AnTuTu benchmark

An AnTuTu benchmark of Sony’s rumoured Xperia XZ4 smartphone has surfaced online. The benchmark, first spotted by GizChina, shows the upcoming handset earned a score of 395,721, which suggests it features a Snapdragon 855 chipset.
To put that score in perspective, phones with Snapdragon 845 chipsets have earned scores in and around 235,000 to 275,000. Meanwhile, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro achieved an AnTuTu score of 307,059 and the iPhone XS a score of 353, 596. Those two smartphones feature Huawei and Apple’s respective 7nm chipsets, the Kirin 980 and A12 Bionic. The Snapdragon 855 is Qualcomm’s new 7nm chipset and is a direct competitor to those two processors.
It’s important to note that benchmark scores don’t always reflect the real world experience of using a device. That said, Sony’s newest phone is likely to be quite fast.
Sony will likely unveil the Xperia XZ4 at Mobile World Congress 2019 at the end of February. However, it’s unclear if the company will bring its Xperia XZ4 to Canada, considering it didn’t release the XZ3 here.
Source: GizChina
