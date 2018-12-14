News
The Source unveils its ‘Early Boxing Week’ deals

Dec 14, 2018

12:09 PM EST

As we’re just getting over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, then post BF and CM deals, The Source is back in action with its ‘Early Boxing Week’ deals. Here’s a round-up of what they have to offer you.

Smart Home

  • Amazon Echo, 2nd Generation – $99.99 (Reg. $129.99)
  • Belkin WeMo Light Switch – $39.99 (Reg. $69.99)
  • Google Home – $99.99 (Reg. $179.99)
  • Google Home Mini – $39.99 (Reg. $79.99)

Games

  • Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield V Bundle – $299.99 (Reg. $379.99)
  • Xbox One X 1TB Console – $499.99 (Reg. $599.99)
  • Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – $59.99 (Reg. $89.99)

Wearables

  • Samsung Gear S3 Classic Smartwatch – $279.99 (Reg. $399.99)
  • Samsung Gear Sport Smartwatch – $229.99 (Reg. $349.99)
  • Fitbit Alta HR Wireless Heart Rate + Activity Tracker – $129.99 (Reg. $169.99)
  • Fitbit Versa Smartwatch – $199.99 (Reg. $249.99)

Smartphone

  • LG G6 now $0 on a 2-year contract
  • Samsung Galaxy A8, Google Pixel 3, Huawei P20 trade-in for up to $450 Gift Card

Computers and Tablets

  • ASUS Vivobook S 15.6” Laptop with Intel Core i7 Processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD + 1TB – $949.99 (Reg. $999.99)
  • HP Stream 14” Laptop with Intel Celeron Processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC and Windows 10 S – $259.99 (Reg. $299.99)

Audio

  • Samsung 2.1 Channel Flat Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer – $169.99 (Reg. $249.99)
  • Sony In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds – $49.99 (Reg. $69.99)
  • Sony In-Ear Sport Bluetooth Earbuds – $79.99 (Reg. $109.99)
  • BeatsX Wireless Earphones – $99.99 (Reg. $149.99)
  • Bose QuietComfort 35 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones II – $399.99 (Reg. $449.99)
  • Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker – $109.99 (Reg. $129.99)
  • JBL GO2 Bluetooth Portable Speaker – $29.99 (Reg. $49.99)

Peripherals and Accessories

  • Samsung Fast Charging Power Kit – $69.99 (Reg. $99.99)
  • SanDisk Extreme 64GB UHS-I microSDXC Memory Card – $59.99 (Reg. $129.99)
  • WD My Passport 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive – $99.99 (Reg. $119.99)
  • Belkin Qi Wireless Charging Pad – $34.99 (Reg. $49.99)
  • D-Link AC1750 MU-MIMO High Power Wi-Fi Gigabit Router – $79.99 (Reg. $109.99)

TV

  • Samsung 50” 4K Smart TV – $599.99 (Reg. $699.99)
  • Samsung 55” 4K Curved Smart TV – $799.99 (Reg. $999.99)
  • Samsung 55” 4K Smart TV – $699.99 (Reg. $849.99)
  • RCA 55” 4K Roku Smart TV – $498.00 (Reg. $649.99)

Source: The Source

