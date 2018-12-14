The Real Reason You Keep Getting Turned Down for That Promotion

You might not realize it, but Microsoft Excel is the most widely used office software in the United States. It’s crucial for many jobs and knowing it can mean the difference between earning that coveted promotion and getting stuck in a cubicle forever. It can be hard to teach yourself Excel, but there are some great online courses that can turn you into an Excel wizard like the Microsoft Excel from Beginner to Advanced course.
This Excel course gives you access to 15 hours of content about all things Excel. You’ll start with basic features like how to create effective spreadsheets and manage large sets of data. You’ll then move on to advanced features like Macros and PivotTables. By the time you’re finished, you’ll have what it takes to flourish in any kind of Excel-centric workplace.
The Microsoft Excel from Beginner to Advanced course normally costs $200.89 CAD, but you can get it now for just $14.72 CAD. You can also use the code MERRY15 to save an additional 15%. It’s the perfect stocking stuffer for the spreadsheet enthusiast in your life.
Comments