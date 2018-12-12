OnePlus 6T sales in the U.S. are up 249 percent thanks to T-Mobile

U.S. sales of the OnePlus 6T are up 249 percent over the OnePlus 6, according to company CEO Pete Lau.
Lau shared the tidbit in an interview with PCMag‘s Sascha Segan.
Earlier this year, OnePlus announced that it had sold 1 million OnePlus 6 units globally in just 22 days. To put the company’s recent success in perspective, it took OnePlus approximately three months to sell one million units of the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. Even discounting the fact Lau didn’t share global sales numbers, the 6T is likely a runaway success for OnePlus by virtue of the fact it’s selling so well in the U.S.
The 6T’s recent success in the U.S. shows just how much the support of the country’s third-largest carrier helped OnePlus’ cause. The addition of Band 13 support, which makes the 6T compatible with Verizon’s nationwide network, likely didn’t hurt the phone either.
Here in Canada, the MobileSyrup team has heard rumours that at least one Canadian carrier has shown interest in selling OnePlus devices.
Visit PCMag to read Segan’s entire interview with Lau, which includes some interesting tidbits on 5G.
Source: PCMag
