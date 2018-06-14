News
PREVIOUS|

OnePlus sold 1 million OnePlus 6 smartphones in just 22 days

The OP6 just became the company's fastest-selling smartphone

Jun 14, 2018

11:39 AM EDT

0 comments

The OnePlus 6 is 'Silk White'

The OnePlus 6 has become Chinese device manufacturer OnePlus’ fastest selling smartphone to date, the company announced on Thursday.

In just 22 days, OnePlus has sold more than 1 million units of its latest flagship smartphone around the world.

By comparison, it took the the company three months after launch to sell 1 million OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T smartphones.

“As always, our community has surpassed our expectations and we have them to thank for the overwhelming success of the OnePlus 6. We are touched by the trust that 1 million people have placed in us and are grateful for the loyalty they have displayed,” said Pete Lau, co-founder and CEO of OnePlus, in a June 14th press release.

In the same press release, OnePlus also revealed that North American sales have increased by 139 percent year-over-year.

Here’s hoping that doesn’t mean the company will run out of OP6 stock like it did 5T stock earlier this year.

Check out MobileSyrup’s review of the OnePlus 6.

Source: OnePlus

Related Articles

News

Jun 11, 2018

12:03 PM EDT

OnePlus 6 vulnerability could let someone install malicious software

News

Jun 7, 2018

8:45 AM EDT

Silk White OnePlus 6 sells out in less than 24 hours, OnePlus promises more stock on June 12

News

Apr 3, 2018

1:52 PM EDT

OnePlus 6 will feature Snapdragon 845 chipset, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage

News

Feb 26, 2018

10:24 AM EDT

The OnePlus 5/5T HD streaming fix requires physically sending the phone to OnePlus

Comments