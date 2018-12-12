Android 9 Pie now available on OnePlus 5 and 5T via OxygenOS Open Beta 22/20

OnePlus 5 and 5T owners in Canada can now install Android 9 Pie on their devices, granted so long as they’re willing to use beta software.
On Wednesday morning, OnePlus took to its official community forums to announce the release of OxygenOS Open Beta 22 and 20.
Besides the addition of Android 9 Pie-related enhancements, the update expands support for OnePlus’ Parallel Apps feature to include apps like Telegram, Discord and more. The update also includes enhancements to the stock OnePlus Weather app. For instance, one new feature allows users to dynamically switch their location.
If you’re already enrolled in the company’s Open Beta program, Beta 22 and 20 will arrive on your device as an over-the-air (OTA) update.
Instructions on how to flash your OnePlus device with Open Beta software can be found on OnePlus’ website. Note, however, that once you move over to the Open Beta path, your phone will no longer receive official OTA updates; you’ll need to do a clean install to migrate back to the company’s stable software stream.
Source: OnePlus
