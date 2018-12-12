MobileSyrup Holiday Gift Guide – Computer accessories [2018 Edition]

Computer accessories
Computers are near-ubiquitous these days, and as such getting the perfect accessory for someone to use with their Windows PC or Mac makes for great gift giving.
Mice and keyboards are excellent options, but there are several other choices too. Buying for a photographer? An external hard drive could help them back up their photos.
Apple, Microsoft and Google also make superb styluses for use with their respective platforms. These can make awesome gifts for digital artists.
Overall, there are many options to pick from when it comes to computer accessory gifts. We’ve included a few of our favourites to help inspire you this holiday season.
Surface Mobile Mouse
If you’re looking for a basic Bluetooth mouse, the Surface Mobile Mouse comes in a few nice colours and its simple design gives it an attractive presence. Further, its size and weight make it easy to bring with you.
$44.99
Buy from Amazon
Logitech MX Master 2S and Anywher 25
The Logitech MX series mice are possibly the best wireless mice out there. They feel premium and the they can filter though three connected devices with the tap of a button. Not to mention that the thumb scroll wheel on the Master 2S mouse is handy for video editors.
$129.99
Vinpok Taptek
This tiny mechanical keyboard is great for people on the go that like the feel of mechanical keys, but need something that fits into a backpack. Plus, the keyboard looks amazing.
$119
Buy from Vinpok
Aukey KM-G6
If you’re buying for a PC gamer and you’re looking for a keyboard then the KM-G6 is a great option that has cool lighting and mechanical switches without breaking the bank.
$48.99
Buy from Amazon
Surface Pen, Apple Pencil or Pixelbook Pen
For the digital artist, one of the many great pen options are a must. Apple, Microsoft and Google all make excellent digital inking styluses. For iPad Pro users, the Apple Pencil is an excellent tool. Surface users will love the Surface Pen and the Pixelbook pen is great for taking written notes on your Chromebook.
$129
USB-C Hubs
With increasing numbers of devices going over to USB-C, it helps to have dongles to plug in all your older devices. Aukey has a few solid USC-C hubs for all your dongle needs, but there are several options out there. To avoid issues, make sure the hub supports your device — not all USB-C adapters work with every computer.
Prices vary
Options on Amazon
External hard drives
For people that do most of their work on a single computer, giving them an external hard drive to backup their files and pictures can be a game changer.
Prices vary
Options on Amazon
Solid State Drive
Whether you buy an internal option they can add to their computer, or an external drive to store things, SSDs are lightning fast and a great option for the nerds in your life.
Prices vary
Options on Amazon
Cable management straps
Cable management can either be the bane of your existence or a fun challenge. Either way, you need to have the right tools for the job. These velcro straps are cheap and reusable, making them great for managing cables.
Prices vary
Options on Amazon
SteelSeries Arctis 5
For the ultimate gaming experience, you’ll need a headset. Enter the Arctis 5, a headset with great sound, a built in microphone and support for all consoles, PCs and mobile phones. Plus, it saves non-gamers from hearing your late-night gaming sessions.
$124.99
Options on Amazon
