‘Microsoft by the Numbers’ report shows the company’s year with stats

Microsoft’s Story Labs has released its annual ‘Microsoft by the Numbers’ website, which adds up the “stories that make Microsoft.”
The interactive website lets you scroll through 14 pages with interesting facts and details about Microsoft.
Notably, Microsoft points out on one page that users have asked Cortana 18 billion questions since the digital assistant launched. Additionally, the company says more than 700 million devices running Windows 10.
Also of note, the Redmond, Washington-based company said it operates 100 percent carbon neutral worldwide and has done so since 2012. Further, Microsoft says its Silicon Valley campus consumes almost no water from municipal water supplies, excluding a small amount of drinking water.
Additionally, the company says its Puget Sound campus sends 189 million pounds of food, packaging and dining-related items to places other than landfills every six months.
On the cybersecurity front, Microsoft analyzes over 6.5 trillion signals to identify emerging threats and protect customers.
Overall, the Microsoft by the Numbers site has some fascinating statistics about the company. It’s worth taking a few minutes to scroll through and see what Microsoft was up to over the last year.
You can find the site here.
