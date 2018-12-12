News
PREVIOUS

PlayStation’s first week of holiday sales offers up to 70 percent off various games

Dec 12, 2018

8:12 AM EST

0 comments

PlayStation 4 Pro

Sony has kicked off the first week of its PlayStation Holiday Sale, offering discounts of up to 70 percent on all kinds of PlayStation games.

Below is a highlight of some of the most notable deals:

It’s worth noting that Dragon Age: Inquisition is developed by Bioware Edmonton and The Long Dark comes out of Vancouver-based Hinterland.

The full list of PlayStation deals can be found here.

Related Articles

News

Dec 4, 2018

10:15 AM EST

Sonos sale offers discount on One speaker in single and multi-packs

News

Dec 7, 2018

11:39 AM EST

Rogers adds a Santa Tracker app to its Ignite TV platform

News

Dec 3, 2018

2:13 PM EST

Sony’s tiny PlayStation Classic is now available in Canada

Business

Nov 13, 2018

8:15 AM EST

83 percent of Canadians plan to shop online for the holidays: poll

Comments