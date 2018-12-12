PlayStation’s first week of holiday sales offers up to 70 percent off various games

Sony has kicked off the first week of its PlayStation Holiday Sale, offering discounts of up to 70 percent on all kinds of PlayStation games.
Below is a highlight of some of the most notable deals:
- Batman: Arkham Collection — $31.99 CAD (regular $79.99)
- Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle — $18.79, save an extra five percent (regular $46.99)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition — Game of the Year Edition — $17.65, save an extra eight percent with PlayStation Plus (regular $53.49)
- Grand Theft Auto V — $18.49 (regular $36.99)
- Hitman 2 — $39.99 (regular $79.99)
- Injustice 2 — Legendary Edition — $23.99 (regular $79.99)
- The Long Dark — $19.99 (regular $39.99)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War — Definitive Edition — $31.99 (regular $79.99)
- Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle — $74.99, save an extra 10 percent with PlayStation Plus (regular $99.99)
It’s worth noting that Dragon Age: Inquisition is developed by Bioware Edmonton and The Long Dark comes out of Vancouver-based Hinterland.
The full list of PlayStation deals can be found here.
