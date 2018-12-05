Here’s Twitter’s Canadian year-in-review for 2018

Now that we’re drawing close to the end of 2018, we begin to take a look at how certain services did throughout the year.
The social media giant Twitter has unveiled its year-in-review, revealing what Canadians have been interested in during 2018.
The year-in-review discusses everything from Canada’s most used hashtags to which female actresses got mentioned the most. It also shows which accounts Canadians mentioned the most and which sports teams were mentioned the most.
Interestingly enough 44th U.S. President Barack Obama had the tweet that was most liked by Canadian users.
Young people have helped lead all our great movements. How inspiring to see it again in so many smart, fearless students standing up for their right to be safe; marching and organizing to remake the world as it should be. We've been waiting for you. And we've got your backs.
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 22, 2018
Meanwhile, #BellLetsTalk has the most retweeted tweet by Canadian users.
Today, every view counts. Bell will donate 5¢ to mental health initiatives for every view of this video. #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/skLPyZj4RJ
— Bell Let's Talk (@Bell_LetsTalk) January 31, 2018
Canada’s most used hashtags of 2018:
- #iHeartAwards
- #BestFanArmy
- #BellLetsTalk
- #GoHabsGo
- #BTS
Canada’s most mentioned Twitter accounts of 2018:
- @BTS_twt
- @realDonaldTrump
- @YouTube
- @JustinTrudeau
- @weareoneEXO
The most-mentioned Canadian male actors on Twitter in 2018:
- Ryan Reynolds
- Jim Carrey
- Seth Rogen
- Stephen Amell
- Finn Wolfhard
The most-mentioned Canadian female actors on Twitter in 2018:
- Shay Mitchell
- Nina Dobrev
- Sandra Oh
- Stana Katic
- Evangeline Lilly
The most-mentioned Canadian sports team on Twitter in 2018:
- Toronto Raptors
- Toronto Maple Leafs
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Montreal Canadiens
- Humboldt Broncos
These were the most-mentioned Canadian musicals artists on Twitter in 2018:
- Drake
- Shawn Mendes
- Justin Bieber
- The Weeknd
- Sebastian Olzanski
- Avril Lavigne
- Grimes
- Daniel Caesar
- Tory Lanez
- Celine Dion
Most mentioned Canadian politicians
- Justin Trudeau
- Doug Ford
- Andrew Scheer
- Catherine McKenna
- Jason Kenney
- Maxime Bernier
- Kathleen Wynne
- Michelle Rempel
- Crystia Freeland
- Andrea Horwath
