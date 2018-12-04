News
Sonos sale offers discount on One speaker in single and multi-packs

Amazon and Best Buy offer the deal as well

Dec 4, 2018

10:15 AM EST

Sonos One front

Not long after a solid Black Friday sale, Sonos has a new deal for its ‘One’ speaker.

The company wants you to give the gift of One this holiday season, with $25 off the Sonos One speaker. That means its only $224 on the company’s website.

You can also get $60 off on a set of two One speakers, running you about $438. Finally, a four-set is $120 off for $876.

However, more retailers are offering deals as well. Best Buy Canada has $25 off one speaker and $60 off two Sonos One speakers. While not listed on the website, if you do add four One speaker to your cart, you get the $120 off deal as well. However, it comes out to $879.96 before tax.

Amazon Canada has the Sonos One on sale as well for $29 off, bringing it down to $219.99 for one speaker. A two-set is $63.79 off, a three-set is $88.79 off, and a four-set is $123.79 off, bringing the prices to $438, $662 and $876 respectively.

Ultimately, if you’re looking to pick up just one speaker, Amazon looks to be the cheapest option. Multi-packs are the same price at Amazon and Sonos, but a tad more expensive at Best Buy.

You can take advantage of the Sonos sale here, or go through Amazon or Best Buy Canada.

Via: Android Police

