News
PREVIOUS|

Contest: Win a Bell ‘Just Black’ Google Pixel 3 XL

Dec 4, 2018

8:02 AM EST

0 comments

Google’s Pixel 3 XL has been out for more than a month and while some users have noted issues with the phone, in my time with the device, it’s offered a great experience.

From its stock Android launcher to its phenomenal camera, the Pixel 3 XL is a top contender for best smartphone of the year.

Unfortunately, like many of 2018’s flagships, the handset isn’t cheap. With this in mind, it’s a good thing our friends at Bell hooked us up with a ‘Just Black’ Pixel 3 XL to give away to one lucky MobileSyrup reader.

All you have to do is follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube through the Gleam entry form below and also leave a comment below telling us what you like most about the Google Pixel 3 XL

Contest: Win a Bell ‘Just Black’ Google Pixel 3 XL

Related Articles

News

Dec 3, 2018

5:07 PM EST

Essential Phone December security update is now rolling out

News

Dec 3, 2018

3:39 PM EST

Google’s December security patch improves Pixel 3 memory management issue

News

Nov 23, 2018

11:00 AM EST

Image leaks of Pixel 3 Lite side by side with the Pixel 3

Features

Nov 16, 2018

4:11 PM EST

Here are all of the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL’s current issues

Comments