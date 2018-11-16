Samsung Canada unveils Black Friday offers, discounts Note 9 and S9

If you’re interested in scoring an unlocked smartphone, possibly a tablet or smartwatch, but are not interested in heading to a Big Box retailer, then Samsung Canada could be an option for you.
The company has just unveiled its Black Friday promotions for Canada and there are certainly some items of interest. Samsung Canada notes that these offers are only on for a limited time, which is happening now until November 25th online and in Samsung Experience Stores across the country.
- Galaxy Note9, 128GB – $1149.00 (regular $1299.99)
- Galaxy S8, 64GB – $699.00 (regular $819.99)
- Galaxy S9, 64GB – $849.00 (regular $959.99)
- HyperKnit Cover, Galaxy S9 – $24.99 (regular $49.99)
- Wireless Charger Pad – $39.99 (regular $79.99)
- Gear Fit2 Pro, Small – $169.99 (regular $299.99)
- Gear Sport – $229.99 (regular $349.99)
- Galaxy Watch, 46mm – $379.99 (regular $459.99)
- Gear IconX Truly Wireless Headphones – $179.99 (regular $299.99)
- Galaxy Book 10.6″ Tablet with Windows 10 Home, 64GB – $699.99 (regular $899.99)
- Galaxy Tab A (2017) 8″ Tablet, 32GB – $179.99 (regular $299.99)
- Galaxy Tab S3 9.7″ Tablet, 32GB – $599.99 (regular $799.99)
Source: Samsung Canada
