Nintendo reveals special edition Super Mario Party Switch Joy-Con bundle

Canadian Switch owners can save $50 when getting Super Mario Party and a new pair of Joy-Cons

Nov 9, 2018

10:35 AM EST

Super Mario Party characters

Nintendo has announced a special Super Mario Party bundle for the Nintendo Switch that includes a physical copy of the party game, as well as two Joy-Cons.

The left Joy-Con comes in neon green, while the right Joy-Con is coloured neon yellow.

The bundle will release in Canada on November 16th and retail for $129.99 CAD.

This is a great deal if you don’t mind the colour of the Joy-Cons and are interested in Super Mario Party.  For context, Super Mario Party — which released just last month — regularly costs $79.99, while a pair of Joy-Cons is normally priced at $99.99. Therefore, getting the $129.99 bundle is $50 cheaper than buying the game and pair of Joy-Cons separately.

The bundle is now available for pre-order at Best Buy and EB Games.

If this doesn’t interest you, Nintendo has also recently released a Switch hardware bundle and various accessories for next month’s Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Third-party hardware and accessory manufacturer 8bitdo, meanwhile, is also working on a wireless GameCube adapter for the Switch.

