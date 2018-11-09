Best Buy Canada goes live with ‘Black Friday Early Release’ deals

Black Friday is around the corner and we’ve already seen Amazon Canada unveils its early deals, now it’s Best Buy Canada’s turn.
In what it’s calling its “Ealy Black Friday Sale,” Best Buy Canada is offering up big discounts on all sorts of tech, including tablets, gaming, audio, home theatre, smart home products and computers. This pre-Black Friday sale is on until November 15th. Here’s a round-up of what we’ve found.HP 14-inch Laptop (Intel Core i5-8250U/16GB Optane/1TB HDD/8GB) for $599.99 (save $200)NETGEAR Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Indoor/Outdoor Security System for $799.99 (Save $200)ASUS ZenBook Flip 14″ 2-in-1 Laptop for $999.99 (save $100)Garmin fenix 5 Sapphire Glass Edition Multisport GPS Watch $649.99 (save $200)Acer CB3 15.6″ Chromebook for $199.99 (save $80)Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $229.99 (save $170)Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar 13.3-inch for $2,299.99 (save $100)JBL Xtreme 2 Rugged/Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $299.99 (save $50)Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera with EF-S for $399.99 (save $50)Sony In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Earbuds for $199.99 (save $80)Sphero SPRK+ Robotic Ball for $99.99 (save $50)Jabra Elite 65t In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $159.99 (save $60)Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch $249.99 (save $70)ASUS ROG Strix Gaming PC for $1,699.99 (save $300)Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Pro, Chime Pro & Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen for $238.99 (save $190)Ultimate Ears WonderBoom Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $79.99 (Save $50)Sharp 55″ 4K UHD HDR LED Roku Smart TV for $499.99 (save $500)Samsung 65″ 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV for $1,499.99 (save $500)Polk Audio MagniFi One 240W Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $249.99 (save $250)Toshiba 43″ 1080p LED Smart TV for $349 (save $100)
Source: Best Buy Canada
