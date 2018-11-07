Samsung teases three ‘Infinity’ notch designs, notchless ‘New Infinity’ display

South Korean electronics giant Samsung used its 2018 developer conference to tease four different screen designs, three of which feature some form of notch.
As far as notches go, however, the ‘Infinity-U,’ ‘Infinity-V’ and ‘Infinity-O’ displays all feature cutouts that are minimal — in comparison to something like the notch on the iPhone X or the Google Pixel 3 XL.
The Infinity-U’s notch appears to similar to that found on the Essential Phone, while the Infinity-V’s notch is a more angular version of the Infinity-U.
The Infinity-O notch is the most radically designed, featuring a circle cutout placed on the top-left side of the screen.
Interesting to note is that the Infinity-O display appears to be similar to a Galaxy S10 render made by concept designer Ben Geskin.
Geskin’s render shows a Galaxy smartphone with no bezels or notch whatsoever, but a hole in the top of the display for a front-facing selfie camera.
This must be it. #GalaxyS10 pic.twitter.com/19MMu5TZZT
— Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) October 31, 2018
Unlike the notched displays, the New Infinity appears to feature no bezels and no notches.
Samsung used the same developer conference to unveil its ‘Infinity Flex Display’ foldable display concept.
Image Source: Ben Geskin
Source: Android Police
