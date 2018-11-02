Samsung Galaxy S10 to rely solely on in-display fingerprint scanner: report

Many reports over the past few months indicated that Samsung will launch the Galaxy S10 without an iris scanner.
While these rumours suggested that the S10 will instead utilize 3D scanning, it now appears that the company plans to avoid this type of technology as well.
According to South Korean publication ETNews, Samsung will rely solely on a Qualcomm-based in-display fingerprint scanner.
With this information, concept designer Ben Geskin made a visualization of the upcoming handset.
Samsung removed Iris scanner, stick to in-display fingerprint recognition. So only single camera hole on front, Proximity and Light sensors under display or in top bezel. https://t.co/bapkihgxfI
— Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) November 2, 2018
Geskin’s design shows what looks like a typical Samsung handset, but without the top bezel. Instead of the upper chin, the phone features a single display cutout. The cutout is similar to the OnePlus 6T’s waterdrop notch, but the screen completely surrounds the display.
While the design seems odd, if Samsung’s upcoming handset did look similar to this, it would optimize the phone’s screen’s real estate.
Geskin also showed off what this display may look like when the phone is in a game.
Now imagine watching a video in the landscape mode with a notch at the side. 😖 pic.twitter.com/02QNgbdmCN
— Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) November 2, 2018
A design like this is impressive and provides a lot more screen real estate than a device with an iPhone X-style notch.
Samsung will likely unveil the Galaxy S10 at Mobile World Congress in February of 2019.
