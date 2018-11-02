News
PREVIOUS

Samsung Galaxy S10 to rely solely on in-display fingerprint scanner: report

Nov 2, 2018

10:54 AM EDT

0 comments

Many reports over the past few months indicated that Samsung will launch the Galaxy S10 without an iris scanner.

While these rumours suggested that the S10 will instead utilize 3D scanning, it now appears that the company plans to avoid this type of technology as well.

According to South Korean publication ETNewsSamsung will rely solely on a Qualcomm-based in-display fingerprint scanner.

With this information, concept designer Ben Geskin made a visualization of the upcoming handset.

Geskin’s design shows what looks like a typical Samsung handset, but without the top bezel. Instead of the upper chin, the phone features a single display cutout. The cutout is similar to the OnePlus 6T’s waterdrop notch, but the screen completely surrounds the display.

While the design seems odd, if Samsung’s upcoming handset did look similar to this, it would optimize the phone’s screen’s real estate.

Geskin also showed off what this display may look like when the phone is in a game.

A design like this is impressive and provides a lot more screen real estate than a device with an iPhone X-style notch.

Samsung will likely unveil the Galaxy S10 at Mobile World Congress in February of 2019.

Source: ETNews, Ben Geskin

Related Articles

News

Sep 19, 2018

1:35 PM EDT

Samsung to launch four Galaxy S10 variants in 2019: report

News

Oct 29, 2018

1:51 PM EDT

512GB microSD shows up on Samsung’s German website

News

Oct 27, 2018

11:29 AM EDT

Google, Samsung working on version of Android for folding phones: report

News

Oct 22, 2018

9:00 PM EDT

Qualcomm makes already tiny mmWave 5G antenna module even smaller

Comments