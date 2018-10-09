News
Google announces the $109 CAD Pixel Stand charging accessory

Oct 9, 2018

12:11 PM EDT

Google Pixel Stand

Google has announced the Pixel Stand, its newest charging station.

The Pixel Stand turns your smartphone into a smart display and allows it to access Google Assistant while charging.

With Google Assistant, you can access your phone and check calendars, compose text messages, set alarms and timers, and more.

The Stand works via wireless charging, which makes sense considering Google has adopted wireless charging for the Pixel 3 series. The Pixel Stand also works with other Qi wireless compatible devices.

Pixel Stand

The stand itself, however, charges via USB-C.

The Google Pixel Stand retails at $109 CAD. Google’s website indicates the stand will be delivered by November 1st at the earliest.

