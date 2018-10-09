Google has officially unveiled its latest duo of smartphones, the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL.
Specs
Availability
The Google Pixel 3 is set to launch in Canada on November 1st, with pre-orders for the device starting today. In the U.S. the Pixel 3 is launching in the U.S. on October 18th with pre-orders also being available now.
Pricing
The Google Pixel 3 starts at $999 CAD for the 64GB variant and $1,129 for the 128GB version.
The larger handset, the Pixel 3 XL costs $1,129 for the 64GB option and $1,259 for the 128GB variant.
When you pre-order the Pixel 3 and 3 XL it’ll come with the $109 Pixel Stand and six months YouTube Music Premium. To pre-order either phone in Canada, click here.
Bell
Pixel 3 XL
The Google Pixel 3 XL is available in Just Black and Clearly White at Bell. Bell offers multiple smartphone plans that’ll help the user pay a lower up front fees, but pay more monthly. Here are all of Bell’s pricing plans.
- Premium Smartphone Ultra Plus plan: You can get the device for $229. However, you will have to call-in or go into the store for this pricing.
- Premium Plus plan: The 64GB handset is available for $429.99 and the 128GB variant on Bell’s $559.
- Premium smartphone plan: The phone is available for $649.99 and $759 on the Premium smartphone.
- Bell is selling the Pixel 3 XL outright at a price of $1,269.99 and $1399.99 for the 128GB variant. To check it out, click here.
Pixel 3
The smaller Pixel 3, on the other hand, is available in Just Black, Clearly White and Not Pink.
- Premium Smartphone Ultra Plus plan: You can get the device for $99. However, you will have to call-in or go into the store for this pricing.
- Premium Plus plan: The 64GB handset is available for $299.99 and the 128GB variant costs $429.
- Premium smartphone plan: The phone is available for $449.99 and $629 on the Premium smartphone.
- Bell is selling the Pixel 3 outright at a price of $1,099.99 and $1,269.99 for the 128GB variant. To check it out, click here.
Telus
Pixel 3 XL
The Google Pixel 3 XL is available in Just Black, Not Pink and Clearly White at Telus. Like Bell, Telus offers multiple smartphone plans that’ll help the user pay a lower up front fees, but pay more monthly. Here are all of Telus’ pricing plans.
- Platinum plan: You can get the 64GB variant for $230 and the larger 128GB configuration cost $360.
- Premium+plan: The 64GB variant starts at $430 on this plan and the 128GB variant costs $560.
- Premium plan: Meanwhile on the Premium plan you can get the 64GB variant for $630 and the 128GB variant cost $760.
- Standard plan: Lastly you can get the 64GB variant for $830 and the 128GB variant cost $960.
Pixel 3
The Google Pixel 3 is available in Just Black, Not Pink and Clearly White. Telus only has the 64GB Pixel 3.
- Platinum plan: You can get the 64GB variant for $100.
- Premium+plan: The 64GB variant starts at $300.
- Premium plan: Meanwhile on the Premium plan you can get the 64GB variant for $500.
- Standard plan: Lastly you can get the 64GB variant for $700 and the 128GB variant cost $960.
At Telus when you pre-order the Pixel 3 series you can also get Pixel Stand code redeemable on Google’s website.
Freedom Mobile
The Google Pixel 3 XL is available in Just Black and Not Pink and the Pixel 3 is available in Clearly White and Just Black at Freedom. With the company’s My Tab Boost plans the phones at both 64GB and 128GB configurations start at $0.
