Google partners with Marvel Studios, Donald Glover on new AR stickers

Oct 9, 2018

12:11 PM EDT

Google has announced it is rebranding its AR stickers app as ‘Playground,’ and has revealed new big-name partnerships to introduce new stickers. It is also new referring to its AR stickers as ‘Playmoji.’

During its ‘Made by Google’ hardware event in New York, the tech giant revealed new Playmoji based on Marvel Studios’ lineup of iconic superheroes. So far, Iron Man and the Hulk have been revealed, although it’s likely additional characters will be included as well.

Google also revealed a series of Playmoji based on Donald Glover’s Childish Gambino artist persona. In the presentation, a virtual Gambino can be seen dancing in a real-life alleyway.

Google says the new Playmoji are coming soon to the Playground app on all Pixel phones, including the just-announced Pixel 3.

For now, users can play around with new Playmoji packs that are now available, which include cartoony pets, sports animations, anthropomorphic weather effects and interactive signs.

These Playmoji are the latest in a line of AR stickers based on popular properties. In December, Google also introduced stickers based on Star Wars and Stranger Things

