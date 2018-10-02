News
Leaked images show Microsoft Surface collection in black

Microsoft's Surface event is set for 4pm ET today

Oct 2, 2018

2:13 PM EDT

0 comments

Microsoft

Redmond computing giant Microsoft’s October 2nd, 2018 Surface event is set for 4pm ET, but a new image showing what looks to be a collection of black Surface devices has leaked online.

The image, courtesy of Twitter user ‘@WalkingCat,’ shows black versions of Microsoft’s Surface Laptop, Surface Pro and Surface Studio devices.

Walking Cat’s leak falls in line with reports from WinFuture editor Roland Quandt, who explained in a September 26th, 2018 tweet that Microsoft plans on releasing the Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 with a new black colour option.

Source: Twitter

