Leaked images show Microsoft Surface collection in black

Redmond computing giant Microsoft’s October 2nd, 2018 Surface event is set for 4pm ET, but a new image showing what looks to be a collection of black Surface devices has leaked online.
The image, courtesy of Twitter user ‘@WalkingCat,’ shows black versions of Microsoft’s Surface Laptop, Surface Pro and Surface Studio devices.
— WalkingCat (@h0x0d) October 2, 2018
Walking Cat’s leak falls in line with reports from WinFuture editor Roland Quandt, who explained in a September 26th, 2018 tweet that Microsoft plans on releasing the Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 with a new black colour option.
Source: Twitter
