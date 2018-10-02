Facebook adds new tools to protect users from bullying and harassment

Facebook has unveiled a new slate of tools to help protect users from bullying and harassment on the platform.
Now, users will be able to hide or delete multiple harmful comments at once. The feature is now available on Android and desktop, with an Android rollout set for “the coming months.” As well, Facebook said it is testing a way for users to easily search for and block offensive words in comments.
Additionally, Facebook users will now be able to anonymously report when others are being bullied or harassed. If Facebook decides to not take any action, users will be able to request another review of the offensive photo, video or comment.
Previously, users could only request an appeal in possible violations of Facebook’s Community Standards for nudity, sexual activity, hate speech or graphic violence. Now, these reviews have been updated to include bullying and harassment.
Source: Facebook
