Lightning to 3.5mm headphone adapters no longer come with new iPhones

First, we said goodbye to the headphone jack. Now we may say goodbye to the headphone adapter.
According to the ‘What’s in the Box” information for the new iPhones, the Lightning to 3.5mm adapter does not come in the box.
This is true across the iPhone XS Max, XS, XR, 8, 8 Plus, 7 and 7 Plus.
While it could be a simple omission from the website, this would fit with Apple’s vendetta against the 3.5mm jack.
We’ve reached out to Apple for comment.
Furthermore, none of the iPhones come with a fast charger. Instead, a five-watt charger is included in the box.
This means if you’re dropping $2,000 on the iPhone XS Max, you’ll also need to fork out for a $10 adapter and at least $59 for a fast charging brick and another $25 for a USB-C to Lightning cable.
Comments