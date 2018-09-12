iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR Canadian specs, pricing and availability

Apple unveiled its latest trio of iPhones today, the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR.
Specs
Availability
The iPhone XS and XS Max are set to launch on September 21st, while the pre-orders for the devices start on September 14th. The more affordable iPhone XR ships on October 27th and pre-orders start October 19th.
Pricing
The 5.8-inch iPhone XS starts at $1,379 CAD. The 256GB iPhone XS retails at $1,589 and the 512GB variant costs $1,859.
Meanwhile, the 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max starts at $1,519, the 256GB variant costs $1,729 and lastly the 512GB retails at an astonishing $1,999.
The 6.1-inch iPhone XR starts at $1,029, the 128GB variant retails at $1,099 and the 256GB iPhone XR costs $1,239.
We currently have no word carrier pricing.
