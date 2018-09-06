News
PREVIOUS|

CRTC extends online unsavoury sales practices survey until September 9th

Canadians now have two extra days to fill out the questionnaire

Sep 6, 2018

12:24 PM EDT

0 comments

CRTC

Canada’s telecom watchdog has extended the deadline for its online unsavoury telecom sales practices survey by two days.

Canadians now have until September 9th, 2018 to fill out the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission’s (CRTC) questionnaire.

The CRTC originally launched its online survey on August 27th, 2018, as an additional way for Canadians to provide input into the Commission’s misleading or aggressive telecom sales practices investigation.

While the Commission is still accepting online submissions through its online portal, the CRTC stopped accepting formal interventions on August 30th, 2018.

Approximately 1,200 interventions were filed, including submissions from Canada’s major telecom players and the country’s prominent digital rights and consumer advocates.

The Commission will be holding public hearings into the unsavoury telecom sales practices issue beginning on October 22nd, 2018.

The CRTC must submit a formal report on the subject by February 28th, 2018.

Source: CRTC

Related Articles

News

Sep 5, 2018

12:49 PM EDT

Rogers, Bell, Telus refute unsavoury telecom sales practice claims in CRTC submissions

News

Sep 6, 2018

12:26 PM EDT

Sony announces Canadian-exclusive NHL 19 PlayStation 4 bundle

News

Sep 6, 2018

10:04 AM EDT

Amazon Canada announces new Amazon Fire HD 8, available October 4

Business

Aug 31, 2018

10:55 AM EDT

CRTC requiring Bell and Corus to increase investment in Canadian content creation

Comments