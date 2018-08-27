Canada’s telecom watchdog has added a new mode of participation for Canadians looking to include their voices in the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission’s (CRTC) misleading or aggressive telecom sales practices investigation.
As of August 27th, 2018, the CRTC now has an online portal for anyone interested in submitting a response in regards to the Commission’s investigation.
Canadians have until midnight PDT on September 7th, 2018 to submit an online response.
Additionally, Canadians have until August 30th, 2018 to submit a formal written intervention.
The Commission is looking for information regarding the sales tactics of carriers across the country, including Canadian telecom giants Rogers and Bell who have both been recently accused of controversial sales tactics.
The CRTC plans on holding hearings regarding aggressive or misleading telecom sales practices across the country, beginning on October 22nd, 2018.
Comprehensive survey
MobileSyrup had a chance to submit an online intervention using the CRTC’s new web portal.
The survey itself is surprisingly comprehensive, asking questions about contract status, service bundles, service providers, as well as questions about any potential concerns.
The survey also gathered personal demographic details — including approximate age and gender data.
It’s worth noting that the survey only accepts one submission per IP address.
When MobileSyrup attempted to submit two surveys using the same device, we were informed that the Commission “can only accept one completed survey per IP address.”
Source: CRTC
Comments