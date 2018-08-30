Apple Watch Series 4 leak confirms larger, bezel-less display: report

In addition to sharing an official image of the two new iPhone XS models Apple will announce in a few short weeks, 9to5Mac has leaked a photo of the upcoming Apple Watch Series 4.
The image, seen below, confirms the new Series 4 will feature an edge-to-edge display, leading to approximately 15 percent more screen real estate. In addition, the same image shows a new information-dense watch face Apple has developed for the new wearable. The analog watch face displays not just the time and the user’s activity circles, but the UV index and temperature, among other information as well.
Lastly, we see a new hole between the Digital Crown and side button. It’s likely this is an additional microphone. The Digital Crown itself also features a distinct design from its Series 3 predecessor.
Apple is expected to announce the Series 4 on September 12th. Despite the larger screen, the new wearable is expected to be compatible with Apple’s existing Watch bands.
Source: 9to5Mac
