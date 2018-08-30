Apple to announce 2018 iPhone lineup on September 12

Apple will host its next major hardware event on September 12th, 2018 in Cupertino, California, the company announced today in an event invite sent to members of the mainstream and tech media.
The event will take place at the Steve Jobs theatre, located at the company’s new Apple Park campus.
While Apple doesn’t explicitly mention new hardware in the invite, the company is expected to announce three new iPhones at the event, including a new low-cost LCD model with an edge-to-edge display and potentially multiple vibrant colour options; two new iPad Pros, both of which are expected to feature thinner display bezels; new MacBook Air and Mac mini computers; and a new Apple Watch model with bigger screen.
MobileSyrup will be on the ground in Cupertino on September 12th with coverage of Apple’s latest announcements.
