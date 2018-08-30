Apple’s two new OLED phones will reportedly be called the ‘iPhone XS’

Mere hours after Apple sent out invites to its upcoming September 12th iPhone reveal, 9to5Mac has shared an official image of the upcoming 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED iPhones.
According to the website, both devices will be known as the iPhone XS (pronounced 10 S, not XS). In addition, 9to5Mac says Apple will sell the two devices in a new gold colour.
“Other details are still to be determined, but we can report with certainty that iPhone XS will be the name, the OLED model will come in two sizes including a larger version, and each will be offered in gold for the first time,” writes the website’s Guilherme Rambo.
In a tweet (seen below), Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, who’s been a frequent and reliable source of Apple leaks, said the image corroborates what he’s heard. Gurman noted in his report that Apple doesn’t plan to distinguish the larger of the two models with its traditional ‘Plus’ branding. This is a good move given the raised eyebrows iPhone XS Plus would have likely caused.
Good find. Corroborates our story from last week that the new iPhones would be called the Xs + come in gold/two OLED sizes. https://t.co/U5njb1Ma9m https://t.co/ywvN82kE8W
— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 30, 2018
As for the gold colour, its existence is seemingly confirmed by the event invite Apple sent out earlier today. It features a golden outline of the company’s new Apple Park campus.
Source: 9to5Mac
