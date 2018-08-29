Former Mophie execs launch eco-friendly mobile accessory brand

Three former Mophie executives have started their own mobile accessory brand called Nimble.
Ross Howe (CEO), Jon Bradley (creative director) and Kevin Malinowski (brand marketing), who left Mophie parent company Zagg just five months ago, are now launching their own mobile accessory brand, which also includes portable chargers and wireless charging pads.
However, Nimble aims to differentiate itself from the competition by offering a product line that is manufactured using environmentally-friendly materials.
Each of Nimble’s products has been created using plant-based bioplastics, recycled plastic bottles and aluminum, and more. The packaging itself is plastic free and 100 percent compostable. Further, Nimble’s products are coated with a material known as a thermoplastic elastomer, instead of any toxic paints.
Some of the products Nimble is selling are:
10,000 mAh portable charger — $49.95 USD (approximately $64.48 CAD)
26,000 mAh portable charger — $99.95 USD (approximately $129.02 CAD)
Wireless pad — $39.95 USD (approximately $51.57 CAD)
Wireless stand — $49.95 USD (approximately $64.48 CAD)
It’s important to note that Nimble is currently only shipping to the U.S.
However, Nimble has confirmed to MobileSyrup that it will begin selling its products on Amazon “in a couple [of] weeks,” through which shipments to Canada will be possible.
