Intel’s new U and Y-series processors are great for thin laptops, 2-in-1s

Intel has a whole new line of processors for thin notebooks like the MacBook Air and 2-in-1 computers.
Intel optimized the new U-series and Y-series processors — formerly code-named Whiskey Lake and Amber Lake, respectively — for connectivity, performance and battery life, says the company.
The new U-series 15 watt chips include the ‘i7-8565U,’ ‘i5-8265U’ and ‘i3-8145U.’ The Y-series includes the ‘i7-8500Y,’ ‘i58200Y’ and ‘m3-8100Y.’ Furthermore, the Y-series chips are the successors to the current chips in the 12-inch MacBook lineup.
For the first time, integrated Gigabit Wi-Fi is included with the U-series chips. This will bring faster Wi-Fi to thin laptops.
Intel also says the U-series chips offer two times better performance compared with five-year-old PCs. The U-series also offers “double-digit gains in office productivity for everyday web browsing and light content creation over the previous generation.”
Finally, the U-series offers support for Dolby Vision HDR and voice services like Amazon Alexa and Microsoft Cortana.
The Y-series chips offer Gigabit speeds as well. Additionally, the Y-series chips support eSIM technology and have Intel’s Gigabit LTE modems.
Y-series chips also provide improved touch and stylus interaction and can fit in ultra-thin designs of less than 7mm thick.
Intel says that laptops and 2-in-1s powered by these chips will be available starting this fall. According to recent rumours, one of those devices could be a new MacBook Air.
Overall, it’s a fairly impressive lineup from Intel. Additionally, the chips look to offer solid performance in a small package. It will be interesting to see which devices take advantage of the new designs.
Source: Intel Via: MacRumours
