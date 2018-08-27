BlackBerry Mobile is trying to get everybody excited for its upcoming phone.
The company’s latest tweet reveals the back of what’s likely the BlackBerry KEY2 LE (Light Edition).
Almost time for a new introduction. #IFA18 pic.twitter.com/9KPX5GrgvY
— BlackBerry Mobile (@BBMobile) August 24, 2018
The tweet doesn’t share anything new. However, it does say, “Almost time for a new introduction.” That’s odd wording considering the company will reportedly announce a low-cost version of a phone it already released earlier this year.
It’s possible that BlackBerry has something up its sleeve and this could not be the KEY2 LE.
Only time will tell.
BlackBerry Mobile will officially reveal its upcoming handset on August 30th.
