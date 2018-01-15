Features
PREVIOUS|

Rogers denies having a high pressure sales environment

Several employees spoke with CBC News about high-pressure sales environments

Jan 15, 2018

6:49 PM EST

15 comments

Rogers

Merely two months after a report alleged that Bell employees are pressured into selling products and services that customers might not need, a number of Rogers employees have spoken to CBC News about similar pressures.

According to employees who spoke with CBC News’s Go Public team, Rogers managers and supervisors also pressure workers to “hit sales targets or risk termination.”

“You’re supposed to look at a customer’s account and sell them cable, home phone, home security, a credit card — whatever is missing,” said an anonymous employee who spoke with CBC News.

“While we do not believe the concerns raised in a recent media report represent our values or sales practices…”

An employee even said that when Rogers workers are struggling to meet sales tactics, they sign up customers for internet services to “customers who actually do not have a computer.”

Employees went on to suggest that sales targets aren’t adjusted unless employees go on short-term disability leave.

Rogers’ response

For its part, Rogers told MobileSyrup that the CBC News report is not a perfect representation of the carrier’s values or sales practices.

“We want to be clear, simply and fair with our customers every time they contact us,” reads an excerpt from a Rogers spokesperson’s email to MobileSyrup. “While we do not believe the concerns raised in a recent media report represent our values or sales practices, we take them very seriously and we will work with our team to respond to these concerns.”

Rogers further noted: “To best support our agents and customers we believe in sales targets that are achievable and sales tactics that are fair and transparent.”

Later in the statement it adds: “The best way to serve our customers is to maintain a healthy, supportive workplace for our frontline team with the right training, support and ongoing coaching.”

Rogers further told MobileSyrup that the company only employs 800 sales agents, in contrast to 4,500 ‘consumer care’ agents. However, the carrier did later clarify via email that those 4,500 agents can also address additional products or services changes or additions to the account.

The company did not clarify whether customer care agents earn any commission when adding products or services to an account, which would add incentive for upselling.

Rogers did clarify that ‘consumer care’ agents do not have individual sales targets.

Rights advocates aren’t surprised

John Lawford, the executive director and general counsel at the Public Interest Advocacy Centre, told MobileSyrup that he’s “not surprised” by this corporate environment.

“I just believe that the way the market works in Canada for telecom and internet and [television] services — it being fairly concentrated — I’m not surprised that Rogers is trying to keep the average revenue per user up,” said Lawford, in a phone interview with MobileSyrup. “I’m not surprised that it’s major players being accused of these sorts of things by their staff and customers.”

Lawford believes that Canada’s carriers aren’t trying to be transparent but are “promoting sales environments where their staff are tacitly encouraged to not say all the details or to omit certain things or to switch people to plans that have different cost structures and turn a blind eye to it.”

“How big telecoms train their employees and how they’re trained to deal with customers… I think I’m not surprised.”

“That, to me, isn’t trying to be transparent,” said Lawford. “It’s trying to get greedy and juice the system by getting people to sign up to the things that are not suited for them.”

Katy Anderson, a digital rights specialist for digital advocacy group OpenMedia, echoed Lawford’s comments.

“How big telecoms train their employees and how they’re trained to deal with customers… whether honest customer service or upselling comes first, I think I’m not surprised,” said Anderson, in a phone interview with MobileSyrup.

A formal inquiry into carriers sales practices

It’s important to note that this recent CBC News story comes roughly a week after the PIAC submitted a request for inquiry to the CRTC to conduct an investigation into the sales practices of Canada’s telecom industry.

In his letter to the CRTC on behalf of the PIAC, Lawford argued that “many of these aggressive sales practices appear to have targeted vulnerable customers, including older Canadians, grieving spouses and blind customers.”

Wireless Code does not address sales tactics…”

The CRTC told MobileSyrup that it received the PIAC’s letter, but that the commission “cannot comment further at this time.”

As for the CRTC’s own jurisdiction over telecom sales practices, a commission spokesperson told MobileSyrup via email that the “Wireless Code does not address sales tactics; instead, it targets the clarity and accuracy of information provided by service providers to consumers in their contracts and related documents, which set out the terms and conditions of their agreement.”

A Rogers spokesperson told MobileSyrup via email that the carrier will answer any questions that they may have, in regards to a potential CRTC inquiry.

Source: CBC

Update 15/01/2018: Article edited to clarify that ‘consumer care’ agents do not have individual sales targets.

Related Articles

Business

Jan 5, 2018

9:50 AM EST

Bell completes acquisition of security company AlarmForce for $182 million

News

Dec 21, 2017

7:03 PM EST

Canadian-made Cuphead sells two million copies in less than three months

Business

Jan 8, 2018

12:48 PM EST

Public advocacy group calls for CRTC inquiry into Canadian digital service providers

Business

Jan 5, 2018

8:00 PM EST

Canada’s telecom watchdog to work with Japan to combat spam

Comments

  • Ricky Bobby

    “When I had my interview … they actually asked me ‘If an elderly lady calls in to cancel her sports package on her TV because her husband just died, are you going to convince her to keep it and add more?'”

    Wow….

    • Anthony Sto

      ??? Who said they wanted you to say “yes”? According to you, they asked “are you going to…?”. Maybe they wanted you to answer “no way, because that’s unethical”.

  • Surveillance

    I called Bell once looking to switch my mobility provider from Rogers and wanted to negotiate a deal with them (on a BYOD). The only deal they were willing to offer me was a bundle deal if I also purchased home phone and satellite tv in addition to mobility. Needless to say I hung up on them

  • james

    back when i was with rogers we got 21.00 or so after 3 months of activating a new line with data it was around 12 if it was a byod or talk and text back when they had value packs you’d get 1 or 2 dollars.. also got commission if you upgraded their plan .. this was like 4 years ago. all rogers cared about are sales.. they’re completing lying my team lead told us Customers are like squirrels they like shiny things sell them a new phone .. we had to bridge on every call with exception of calls to retention or a manager we had to get permission to even transfer and were grilled on what we did to attempt to resolve the issue first all while the customer sat on hold .. once you resolved their issue it was right into offering a sale to add stuff (this was on the wireless side only) but it was very stressful

  • Darcy D Schewalje

    The company that should be investigated is Shaw!Trust me! They demanded a sale on every call! Alot of good people have been fired over this!

    • Ricky Bobby

      No different than the other telecomms. When I was with Bell as a tech support agent, corporate was pushing our management to sell products to people calling in for help. Eventually, the workers who were rewarded were the ones selling faster internet packages rather than the ones who actually fixed/resolved customer issues.

  • John M.

    ”consumer care agents do not have individual sales targets” is the biggest lie Rogers can make up. I used to work there for 5 years until mid 2017 & I was a consumer care agent & we had a 4% sales target (meaning every 100 call we had to sell 4 products. We could easily take about 35-40 calls per day & 20 of those were payments, billing inquiry.
    I quit that job after 5 years because of the stress & always going on personal leave. Glad I left!

    • MoYeung

      Submit your story to cbc?

  • basesloadedwalk

    I think the only thing that can be concluded from this story and the one from Bell a month ago is that the call center industry needs stronger employment regulations to protect employees. I find it ironic that Bell is touting it’s mental health “Let’s Talk” message at the same time treating their call center employees they way they do, and in the process, creating many emotional and mental issues/stress from their own work environment.

  • MoYeung

    “Employees went on to suggest that sales targets aren’t adjusted unless employees go on short-term disability leave.”

    How to apply for short-term disability leave?

  • Aceclutch

    My cousin worked at Fido call centre and he says it’s pretty chills working there

  • Agafaba

    Rogers is lying, yes the targets are fairly low but all those agents do have sales targets. Tech support has ‘sales targets’ (anything that increases the price). Part of quality is checking if the agent offered a sale to the customer, they don’t expect you to really push it but you have to offer something on every call.

  • Agafaba

    And yes everyone gets commissions, even tech support, for making sales

  • Chris Lee

    I’m speechless. Why would Rogers even bother commenting? Let’s put it this way, they didn’t become one of the biggest players buy not pushing sales to the point of being exposed by their own employees. I’m not at all surprised by these out cries by current and former employees from this ruthless company. Selling useless anything and anything to customers for a quick buck wouldn’t be called unethical now or would it? Whatever Rogers calls it I’m not buying it!

  • carpet of stars

    Rogers also hires 3rd party call centers as customer care agents and they absolutely have sales quotas. These guys are liars plain and simple.